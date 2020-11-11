Obituary for Sam Schmidt

Sam Schmidt

January 12, 2004 – October 30, 2020

In rare times, an extraordinary person comes into this world. A person that lights their surroundings with joy, love, and kindness. Sam Schmidt was one of these treasures. His sixteen short years on this earth were far too few, but he provided ages of lasting memories and lessons for all. While we weep and suffer here on earth, Sam is with God and bringing an extra spark of wonder to heaven.

As a child, “Sammy” was loving and curious, using his special talents to excel in school and outdoor activities. As he grew into a young adult, now Sam, he pursued his passion for inquisitiveness and learning. Not just book-smart, Sam found mentors in sport and trades and the physical world. A young man with an old soul, he took up construction projects, learned blacksmithing, fished, and hunted.

This All-American kid was happiest when out in a wilderness, exploring, hunting with his best adult mentor guide and a dog. At home, he was his Mom’s right-hand man, helping with cooking, remodeling, making her laugh with silly games, and providing the best companionship. Naturally, Sam was an animal lover, rarely seen without his dog Zoey.

His extended family and friends are deeply saddened and brokenhearted by Sam’s passing on October 30, 2020. He was born on January 12, 2004 in Grass Valley California to Greg Schmidt and Sandy (Escobar) Schmidt, a blessing to siblings Tiffany Farrakhan, Bradley Frisa, Darlene LeVan, Lindsey Lawrence and Daniel Schmidt. Sam was adored and cherished by grandparents, Elwood and Cherie Escobar, his “Gagi”, Elaine Wilson and Edward and Patricia Schmidt.

His aunts, uncle, niece, nephew, cousins, and a cadre of friends will miss him daily, as will his outdoorsman mentor/dad Cary Jellison.

Sam was a high school student at Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning and attended Sierra Presbyterian Church in Grass Valley where he was active and enjoyed the youth group activities. He also volunteered play time and his own toys to kids sheltered at the Women of Worth’s Hetty Home. Sam had a passion for the outdoors, never missing an opportunity to be near the water, go hiking, camping, hunting, or fishing.

Sam was a gift to all, always kind, thoughtful and caring. His small gestures of kindness were overwhelming. As much as he learned from all of us, he taught us so much more.

Sam’s celebration of life will be held November 15, 2020 in Penn Valley. Cards can be mailed to Sandy Escobar Schmidt – PO Box 1463, Cedar Ridge CA 95924. Donations to help with funeral expenses or aftercare for Sandy can be mailed to the above address or deposited to Sandy Escobar Schmidt Trust.