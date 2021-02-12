Obituary for Sally Ingle

Sally Ingle

September 13, 1937 – January 26, 2021

Sara Frances Ingle (Sally) passed away peacefully, pain free, at home on the morning of January 26th at the youthful age of 83 from pancreatic cancer. Sally was born to Don Walter Ingle and Frances Wisegarver Ingle (Fifi) and raised in Hutchinson and Wichita Kansas. Sally was a career educator, teaching everything from pre to grad school but was known locally for teaching 3rd grade at Hennessy School for over 22 years. During her tenure Sally touched many, many lives and was an inspiration to countless children and their parents.

Sally graduated with a Master’s Degree in Education from Kansas State University and after a brief stint teaching at Sandia Base in Albuquerque New Mexico in the early 1960’s, made her way to California. In addition, Sally was a lifelong member and supporter of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, something she took great pride in.

Sally is survived by her brother Don Ingle and his wife Carol of Wichita Kansas and her son Robb and daughter in-law Sara. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Sally’s name to Hospice of the Foothills or the Kappa Kappa Gamma Foundation. When it is safe to do so, and when the weather improves, there will be a celebration of life for Sally at Twin Cities Church, where one would often find her working in the book store. Sally loved the sunshine and was known as “Sally Sunshine” by many hence her wish to be remembered on a nice sunny day!