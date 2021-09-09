Obituary for Ruth A. Bailey
September 17, 1926 – May 15, 2020
Long-time Grass Valley resident, Ruth Bailey, was in North Carolina when she passed away from age-related causes. She was predeceased by her husband, Everett “Bud” Bailey and daughters, Janet Hardy and Donna Ranger. She is survived by her daughter Virginia “Ginger” Bailey, one niece, 5 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
A Graveside Service will be Friday, September 17th at 11:00 am at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
