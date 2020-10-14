Obituary for Rudy Miller
June 27, 1932 – October 10, 2020
Rudy Allen Miller, born in Sterling Colorado, passed away peacefully on Saturday, surrounded by family. He lived a full life. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering at Colorado State University. After moving to Seattle, WA then San Jose, CA he worked developing security systems for the government at Boeing, GTE, and General Dynamics. His life passions included his friends, golf, baseball, flying, scuba diving, photography, astronomy, and working on his computer. However, he felt his most important mission was providing for his family. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Shirley, daughter Nancy, twin sons Rick and Todd, and four grandchildren Garrett, Taylor, Kyle, and Stephanie.
