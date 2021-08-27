Obituary for Royle James Leighton

Royle James

Leighton

February 15, 1931 – August 7, 2021

Royle James Leighton passed away August 7, 2021. He was 90 years old.

Memorial Services will be private.

Royle was born February 15, 1931, in Turlock, California. He received a bachelor’s degree in teaching from Fresno State and a master’s degree from San Francisco State. Royle served in the United States Army as a Specialist 3 in Fort Benning, Georgia. He was an Industrial Arts teacher at SSFHS in SSF.

Roy donated 50 gallons of Blood to Red Cross. He was active with the Salvation Army, the Celtic Society, and Friends of the Library. He taught his three daughters how to drive a stick shift and survived! He loved fishing, hiking, camping in Yosemite, traveling, bowling, basketball, volleyball, cutting and splitting wood, and watching his grandkids play sports.

He is survived by his children, Nancy (Larry) Hopkinson, Susan (Larry) Heist, Debra (Joe) Doherty; grandchildren David (Dyanne) Hopkinson, Kimberly Hopkinson, Marc Hopkinson, Erin Doherty and Bernadette Siragusa; his brother, Don (Marie) Leighton; nieces Karen Echo (Fred) Humber and Karla Audrel Leighton; and cousins Janet Hansen and Brian Hansen.

He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy Grace Leighton, who passed just 72 days prior to him and his parents, Royle and Cecilia Leighton.

Dorothy Grace Margaret Leighton passed away on May 27, 2021 at Cascades Assisted Living. She was 91.

Dorothy was born on March 9, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan to Robert and Agnes (Nan) McQuade. She received her nursing degree through the Salvation Army and was a Registered Nurse and worked in the medical field for 40 years. She married Royle James Leighton on June 20, 1953 in Turlock, California.

She enjoyed traveling, cross-stitching, knitting, and was involved with the Celtic Society. Dorothy adored watching her grandkids in sporting events and was an avid Detroit Wings hockey fan. She loved to go fishing with her husband at Scotts Flat Lake and usually caught the most.

Dorothy lived a full life and was always there to lend a helping hand.

She was survived by the love of her life, her husband, Royle J. Leighton; children, Nancy (Larry) Hopkinson, Susan (Larry) Heist, Debra (Joe) Doherty; grandchildren, David, Dyanne, Kimberly and Marc Hopkinson, Erin Doherty and Bernadette Siragusa.

She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Agnes (Nan) McQuade and her beloved bulldog, Victoria.

Please make a Memorial Contribution to Friends of the Library or the Salvation Army.