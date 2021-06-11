Obituary for Royce Painter
November 30, 1930 – April 5, 2021
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 19 at 11:00 a.m. at the Nevada City Elks Club for Royce Painter.
Royce is survived by his loving wife Judy, children Debbie, Teri, and John.
Royce served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He began his career working for Painter’s Market and finished with Nevada City SPD Market.
