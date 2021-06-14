Obituary for Rosalyn Fondiller

Rosalyn Fondiller

May 15, 1923 – May 28, 2021

Mom, Rosalyn May Fondiller, arrived in New York City on a Tuesday morning – May 15, 1923. She was the 5th of six children, third girl born to John Kautz and Mary Nagy Kautz.

While in her early teens, mom was introduced to her husband-to-be, Harry Fondiller, by her brother Emery, who was attending the same public school. They married January 9, 1943, just prior to dad shipping overseas to serve in the Army Air Corp. in the Northern Africa and Italian campaigns, being discharged in the fall of 1945.

Mom and dad moved to Nevada City, California in the spring of 1946, leaving New York in a 1936 Ford with mechanical brakes. While dad was starting up and running a lumber company, mom was raising two boys. Michael Richard came into this world on a rainy 2nd of June, 1947. Timothy Alan followed 15 months later on the 15th of September, 1948.

With two boys to take care of, mom definitely had her hands full. Over the years, the family moved a number of times – from a room over a garage to a house on East Broad, then to Main Street across from the elementary school, then to Zion Street and finally a permanent house at 203 Prospect Street.

Mom had minimal cooking skills upon her arrival in Nevada City, but that was quickly resolved as any number of wives/mothers took mom under their collective wings and taught her a few things in the kitchen. Many of these women became fast friends with whom mom stayed in touch with her entire life. Turned out mom was a great baker, from which her two sons developed pretty severe cases of “sweet tooth”, which stayed with them to this day.

In 1959, the family moved to Palo Alto, California, with dad moving from the lumber business to the burgeoning field of electronics. It was here the boys got into sports, with mom and dad attending all the games. Have to say, mom would play an occasional basketball game of “horse” with the boys on the driveway, winning frequently.

With the kids finally in college, mom and dad resettled in Los Gatos, with a final Bay Area move to Fremont.

With dad passing in September 2009. Mom moved to a house in Eskaton Village in Grass Valley in 2010. Initially, it was a difficult adjustment, but over the next 11 years, she developed many close relationships, most of which were initialized by mom’s bi-weekly games of “kings in the corner” as well as weekly games of bridge, in the lodge.

Our first indication that mom was beginning to fail was January of this year, when she took two falls. She never really recovered from the second fall, going from ambulatory with use of a walker to a wheel chair. She spent time at Golden Empire to rehab and then back to Eskaton, into the lodge, in assisted living.

In a few days, mom was back to her old self, taking exercise classes, then lunch with friends, then card games with friends (new and old) the remainder of the day. We celebrated mom’s 98th birthday in style. Two weeks late, on the 28th, we spent a wonderful afternoon with mom reminiscing old times. She passed that night.

Mom is survived by her sons Michael (Janis) and Timothy (Stacy), 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and dozens of nieces and nephews.

Rosalyn was preceded in death by her father, mother, sisters Elizabeth and Margaret, and brothers John, Emery and Steve.

A private family gathering will be taking place in Los Gatos at some future date. Memorial contributions made to Hospice of the Foothills would be gratefully appreciated.