Obituary for Rosalie Marie Hoyt
Rosalie Marie Hoyt of Nevada City went to walk with the angels on May 2, 2020. Born in Spokane, WA on January 1, 1938, 3 seconds after
midnight. She remains a
beloved mother, grandmother and Great-grandmother where she walks in heaven. She was preceded in death by 3 husbands and survived by 2 sisters, 5
children, 11 grandchildren, 10 great-
grandchildren and 1 great-great child. She was first female member of the Roamin Angels car club driving a 1965 red T-Bird. Rose
remained in Nevada City where she desired to live her remaining years with her pets. During the last year of her life she was provided care, love and companionship from a Guardian Angel on Earth, Kathy. At her request no services will be held.
