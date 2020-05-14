Obituary for Rosalie Marie Hoyt

Rosalie Marie Hoyt of Nevada City went to walk with the angels on May 2, 2020. Born in Spokane, WA on January 1, 1938, 3 seconds after

midnight. She remains a

beloved mother, grandmother and Great-grandmother where she walks in heaven. She was preceded in death by 3 husbands and survived by 2 sisters, 5

children, 11 grandchildren, 10 great-

Support Local Journalism Donate



grandchildren and 1 great-great child. She was first female member of the Roamin Angels car club driving a 1965 red T-Bird. Rose

remained in Nevada City where she desired to live her remaining years with her pets. During the last year of her life she was provided care, love and companionship from a Guardian Angel on Earth, Kathy. At her request no services will be held.