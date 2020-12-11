Obituary for Ronda L. Ohland

Ronda L. Ohland

September 19, 1960 – December 6, 2020

It is with deep sorrow and much love that the family of Ronda Ohland announces her passing on December 6th from Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 60.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 40 years, Don Ohland; daughter Jenae Klinke, her husband Vance Klinke; son Josh Ohland, his wife Ashton Ohland; Mother Bev Whitmore, Mother Jean Goff; Willow her loving and protective dog as well as relatives and friends.

Ronda had a very special way of providing kindness, care and support to everyone who crossed her path.

The family wished to send a special “Thank You” to the staff at Hospice of the foothills and Judy Kautz with Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation for their care, compassion and sharing their knowledge.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.