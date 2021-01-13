Obituary for Ronald “Ron” Kosin
Kosin
January 18, 1934 – December 31, 2020
Ron was born in Long Beach, California and attended local schools. He met the love of his life, Vesta, and they married on October 26, 1954. Ron worked as a Survey Chief for the California Division of Highways before owning his own Legal Cartography company, Bramble Maps. He was a past Exalted Ruler of Long Beach Elks #888, an Advisor of Long Beach Search and Rescue, and a member of the Long Beach Motor Patrol. Upon retirement, Ron and Vesta moved to Grass Valley, California where he spent 20 years volunteering at the Grass Valley CHP. Ron was preceded in death by a sister, his brother Eugene and his father Andrew. Ron is survived by his wife Vesta of 66 years, daughters Lee Ann and Karen (Fred), son Michael (Robin), grandchildren Lindsay, Kelsey, Taylor (Sarah), and Garrett, and great granddaughter Shaelyn. Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels.
