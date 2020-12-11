Obituary for Ronald Lee Bryant Sr.
Bryant Sr.
October 19, 1939 – November 26, 2020
Ronald passed away in his Sacramento home from COPD, surrounded by his loving family.
Ron was born and raised in Grass Valley, Ca. He attended Hennessy and Nevada Union High School. He worked over 40 years in computer systems for the California State Department. He enjoyed his family, pets, and model railroading.
Ron was predeceased by his parents, Evelyn and Winnie Bryant of Grass Valley. Ron is survived by his brother George Bryant of Alta Sierra; Ron’s wife, Erminia (Ernie) Bryant of Sacramento and their son, Marc (Renita) Bryant of Elk Grove, as well as their adopted son, Will Yeung, of Sacramento. Ron is also survived by his former wife, Ruth Jensen Howard of Grass Valley, and their children: Ronald Bryant Jr., of Grass Valley; Diane Fish of Nebraska; and Joyce (Luke) Faler of Idaho. Ron has seven grandchildren: Shiloh, Abraham, Hannah, Bethany, Brandon, Kyle, and Jonah; and eight great-grandchildren.
Private family services and burial were held December 9, 2020.
Remembrances can be made in Ron’s name to Wounded Warrior Project or your local SPCA.
