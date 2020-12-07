Obituary for Ronald Foley

Ronald Foley

November 28, 1942 – December 3, 2020

Ron Foley passed away Thursday, December 3″, 2020 at the age of 78 at his home in Auburn, California surrounded by his family and his dogs.

An Eagle Scout, Ron loved the outdoors, dry fly fishing, and bird hunting with his Chesapeake Bay retrievers. Raised in Bolinas and a graduate of Tamalpais High School, he would go on and serve his country in the United States Navy. Ron was a long standing member of the Field Trial Gunners Guild. He is survived by Joyce Foley, his loving wife of 50 years, his two sons Mike Foley of Acworth, GA. and Brad Foley of Telluride CO. as well as his daughter in law Christa Foley and 4 grandchildren Jackson, John, Hunter and Luke Foley, and his two girls Duxbury and Neka. He is also survived by his sister in law Gael Russo and many family members here in the United States as well as Finland and Ireland.

Donations can be made to:

Hospice of the Foothills: 11270 Rough and Ready Highway, Grass Valley, CA 94945 for their outstanding care, or Rüdiger Foundation, PO Box 2174, Nevada City, CA 95959 in support of law enforcement K9 service, or your favorite charity.

Due to COVID19 no services will be held.