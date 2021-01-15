Obituary for Ronald Anthony Fereira

Ronald Anthony

Fereira

August 4, 1942 – January 3, 2021

Ronald Anthony Fereira passed away on January 3, 2021 at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. His companion, Kathy, was by his side. He was 78 years old.

Ron was raised in Danville, California, and graduated from San Ramon High School.

He worked for International Harvester and Petibone. He drove trucks for more than 40 years and retired in 2015.

Ron enjoyed camping, four-wheeling, gardening, and prospecting for gold on his claim. He was also a member of the early Ford V-8 Club for many years.

He is survived by his partner of 39 years, Kathy Pacini, and his two sons, Randy and Wally Fereira.

A private interment took place at Sierra Memorial Lawn in Nevada City. Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.