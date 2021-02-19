Obituary for Ron Rodecker

Ron Rodecker

March 4, 1930 – January 25, 2021

On January 25, 2021, Ron Rodecker passed away at the age of 90, after a long struggle with heart disease.

For forty years, Ron was an innovative and creative educator and mentor, recognized for guiding children into self-confidence and love for learning.

He was a well-known artist, showing in the Laguna Beach Sawdust Festival for over twenty years. He created the animated television show, Dragon Tales, for children and received three Emmy nominations as well as a balloon in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Ron was always a brilliant cartoonist. In college, he felt it was his destiny to be cartoon editor for the New Yorker. He was good enough.

Besides his family, he loved his Golden Retrievers, he loved the sea and everything under it, and archaeology, and he was fascinated with words. He wrote many short stories and two novels.

Those who knew him will remember his joy of life, his boundless generosity, and his humor. He saw the funny side of almost everything, and kept everyone laughing up to his last few days.

The love he shared with his wife Katherine, was deep and profound. The two were bonded in spirit and soul for fifty years, often saying, “It gets better and better all of the time.”

He died at home with his wife and daughters, Erin and Lauren at his side.

He is survived by Katherine, daughters Cherie Groll, Erin Almond, Lauren Almond, Gretchen Almond Ratliff, nephews Ken and Bill Cloke and Wally Rodecker.

Due to the COVID crisis, there will be no celebration at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.