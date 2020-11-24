Obituary for Ron Kapper
November 6, 1950 – November 23, 2020
Ron Kapper passed away at home on November 23, 2020. He was 70 years old.
A private Memorial Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Grass Valley.
Ron was born in Decatur, Illinois, and graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1972. He moved to California in 1972 after accepting a job with General Dynamics. He became a program manager for Stinger Missile. He spent almost a year in Germany as the technical liaison for NATO Euro Stinger. Later, he became a project manager for Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc., a manufacturer of cancer treatment equipment.
After moving to Grass Valley in 2008, he became active with the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum. Starting as a docent, he later became treasurer and editor of the Headlamp. He also volunteered with Welcome Home Vets as executive director.
Ron was steadfast and always determined to get the job done. He had an engineer’s sense of humor.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Cletus and Doris Kapper.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nadine, and his sister, Rose (Larry) Kane.
Memorial donations may be sent to Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum, Welcome Home Vets, or Hospice of the Foothills.
Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User