Obituary for Ron Kapper

Ron Kapper

November 6, 1950 – November 23, 2020

Ron Kapper passed away at home on November 23, 2020. He was 70 years old.

A private Memorial Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Grass Valley.

Ron was born in Decatur, Illinois, and graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in Electrical Engineering in 1972. He moved to California in 1972 after accepting a job with General Dynamics. He became a program manager for Stinger Missile. He spent almost a year in Germany as the technical liaison for NATO Euro Stinger. Later, he became a project manager for Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc., a manufacturer of cancer treatment equipment.

After moving to Grass Valley in 2008, he became active with the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum. Starting as a docent, he later became treasurer and editor of the Headlamp. He also volunteered with Welcome Home Vets as executive director.

Ron was steadfast and always determined to get the job done. He had an engineer’s sense of humor.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Cletus and Doris Kapper.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nadine, and his sister, Rose (Larry) Kane.

Memorial donations may be sent to Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum, Welcome Home Vets, or Hospice of the Foothills.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.