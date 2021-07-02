Obituary for Roger M. Carling

Roger M. Carling

April 13, 1931 – May 24, 2021

In the evening of May 24, 2021, Roger Carling – beloved father, grandfather and friend – passed away after a long battle with multiple illnesses. His last day was spent being surrounded by the loving staff at Crystal Ridge Care Center and his wife of 67 years, their two children, their spouses and his granddaughter.

Roger was a man whose hands accomplished many beautiful things in his life. He was an artist by trade and an overall creative mind who could capture the world around us and transfer it to a canvas, into paintings that will be enjoyed by hundreds for many years to come. Roger showed his love of nature through the exploration of the manifest and the natural beauty which surrounds his home of 47 years in Northern California. An ardent trout fisherman, Roger taught his two children how to catch and release and how to appreciate what nature offers us – they are both ardent outdoors people who use these lessons well.

He passed on his artistic abilities to his son, daughter and granddaughter, who all take great joy and comfort in drawing some of Roger’s favorite doodles. His love of crossword puzzles was adopted by his granddaughter, who will always complete a crossword puzzle with the thought of her grandfather in mind.

Roger is survived by his wife, Jane, daughter Christina Edwards and son-in-law Paul Edwards of Nevada City, son Jeffrey and daughter-in-law Danette of Sparks, NV, and granddaughter Jessica of Boston, MA.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.