Obituary for Roberta Rachel Jones Franks

Roberta Rachel

Jones Franks

February 20, 1934 – March 2, 1921

Roberta was born February 20, 1934 in Cowell, CA to Theodore and Esther McCandless.

After the death of her father in 1938, her mother returned to college and earned her teaching credential. The family then moved to Nevada County.

Roberta graduated from Grass Valley High School in 1952 and Placer Junior College in 1954.

She Married Paul Jones in 1954 and lived the life of an Air Force wife in Fairbanks, AK, Charleston, SC and Germany. They had two sons, Peter and Christopher. Major Jones died in a plane crash in 1969.

In 1971 she married Jimmy Franks increasing the family from two to five children. They had a long and happy marriage until he passed in 2017.

Family was always first for her. Her primary focus was on her husband and five children. An active member of First Baptist Church Grass Valley, volunteered for the Literacy Council, Southern Baptist Disaster Relief and Red Cross.

She is survived by her sister Helen Bowden, children Peter and Christopher (Melissa) Jones, Cindy (Bob) McKinney, Amanda Mora, Nephew David Withrow, his son Jonathan, Niece Diana Lane, six grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.