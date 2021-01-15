Obituary for Robert Wayne Kranich

Robert Wayne

Kranich

December 11, 1935 – January 5, 2021

R.W. “Bob” Kranich left this earth on January 5, 2021 at Golden Empire Nursing and Rehab. He was 85 years old.

A Celebration of Life may be held at a later date, depending on the Covid situation.

Bob was born December 11, 1935 in Berkeley, California to Roy and Mabel Kranich. He spent most of his younger years in the Santa Cruz area, where he graduated high school. In his high school years, he participated in football, softball, and even rodeo. After graduation, he married Nancy McMillan and they moved to San Luis Obispo, where he co-owned Ellsworth’s Meat Market and he attended Cal-Poly. His two children were born in San Luis Obispo, Keith and Karen Lynn Kranich. He was a devoted family man, attending and supporting all his children’s endeavors.

He was an excellent role model for his children. In addition to working long hours in his meat market and attending Cal-Poly, he always made time to coach Little League and Babe Ruth baseball teams where he was respected and liked by all he coached. He was fortunate to witness at one of his daughter’s softball games her one and only Grand-Slam Home Run. On a Christmas eve after working at the meat market and finishing his homework, he stayed up all night to build his daughter’s dream of a pink stove and refrigerator. His family was always first.

Upon graduation from Cal-Poly in 1968 with a BS in Food Processing, he left San Luis Obispo and pursued a career with Safeway Stores in the Meat Processing Supply Division for 25 years until his retirement.

In 1981, he married his second wife, Bonnie Clay Jones and they enjoyed 39 ½ years together. Upon retirement in 1995, they moved to Lake Wildwood where they played golf, RVed, cruised, and enjoyed life with all the wonderful friends they made. Bob and his dog Bogey were among the first “Goose Patrol.” He and Bogey loved making those geese fly.

Bob spent hours in his shop woodworking. He made mailboxes for anyone who asked, duck houses for the Duck Club, picture frames, trivets, small tables and more.

He had a great sense of humor and loved a good laugh. He was the kindest, most caring, loving, generous person who loved life and everyone he met.

Bob is survived by his brother, Roy (Joan) Kranich of Calisotga, CA; his wife, Bonnie, of Lake Wildwood; his stepdaughter, Lori (Jim) Bojko of Linden, CA; adored granddaughter Shauna (Tista) Visconte and a great-granddaughter due in May, of Folsom, CA; sister-in-law Betsy (Doug) Szyper; his first wife, Nancy Geiger of Pleasanton, CA; his children, R. Keith Kranich of Klamath Falls, OR and K. Lynn Kranich of Paso Robles, CA; grandson R. Kyle (Sara) Kranich and three great grandsons of Camas, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Roy and Mabel Kranich; four brothers and two sisters; and his stepson, Richard Jones of Stockton, CA.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.