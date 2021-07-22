Obituary for Robert Stein

Robert Stein

September 25, 1943 – July 9, 2021

Robert “Bob” Walton Stein passed away peacefully at his home in Clio, California on July 9, 2021. He was 77 years old. Bob had recently been diagnosed with the terminal lung disease, Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. The disease progressed quickly over the last several weeks of his life. It is a disease that can linger and be painful. We are thankful that was not the case for Bob. He knew it was his time and was able to leave us with dignity and on his own terms. He was communicating and coherent until the very end. His wife Denise and sons Adam and Jared were by his side when he passed.

Bob was born on September 25, 1943 in Ross, California. He was the first child of Joe and Gert Stein. He grew up in San Jose and Campbell, California and graduated from Del Mar High School in 1961. At Del Mar he was a member of the football, basketball, wrestling and swimming teams.

He attended San Jose State University from 1961 to 1965 where he earned a degree in Economics. During his time at San Jose State, Bob was a member and president of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity. While at San Jose State he also met his future wife of 56 years, Denise McNamara. Bob and Denise married in January of 1965.

Bob earned a High School teaching credential from the University of Nevada Reno and a Masters degree in Economics from San Jose State. Bob taught school and coached football and wrestling at Truckee High School from 1966 to 1972. It was during his time in Truckee that Bob became an avid skier. Skiing was an interest he would continue to pursue throughout his life. From 1972 to 1979 Bob taught Junior High School in the Campbell School District.

In 1980, Bob and his family moved from Felton, California to Auburn, California. It was also in 1980 that Bob, along with his wife Denise, became the 3rd generation owners and directors of Walton’s Grizzly Lodge Summer Camp. The camp was started by Bob’s grandparents Mom and Pop Walton in 1926 and transitioned to Bob’s parents Joe and Gert Stein in 1966. Bob spent nearly 60 summers at Walton’s as a camper, staff member, camp director, owner and mentor. His leadership, guidance and dedication to camp leaves a lasting legacy that has impacted many generations of those who have experienced the magic of Walton’s Grizzly Lodge. Bob cared deeply about those who attended camp, those who worked at camp and always wanted what was best for camp. Bob was also an active member and past section president in the Western Association of Independent Camps organization.

In 2000, Bob and Denise retired and transitioned Walton’s Grizzly Lodge to its current 4th generation owners and directors and moved to Lake Wildwood, California. Soon after they built their home in Whitehawk Ranch in Clio, where they would spend much of each summer and fall.

Upon retiring Bob was able to spend more time on his favorite hobby, golf. He was an active member of the Lake Wildwood Men’s Golf Club at Lake Wildwood as well as a member of the Whitehawk Ranch Men’s Golf Club for many years. In retirement Bob also spent a great deal of time focused on many of his other passions including: photography, woodworking, traveling, volunteering with Habitat For Humanity and spending time with his five grandchildren. During this time, he also founded the Stein Family Foundation which helps support local non- profit organizations in Nevada, Placer and Plumas counties.

Bob is survived by his wife Denise Stein, his sons Adam Walton and Jared Stein and their wives Julie Walton and Erica Stein, his grandchildren Ella Walton, Georgia Walton, Abby Stein, Charlie Stein and Greta Stein, his brother in law and sister in law Michael and Sherry McNamara and his nieces Megan McNamara Roos and Erin McNamara Morlan.

Bob was preceded in death by his mother Gert Stein, father Joe Stein and brother Rick Stein.

The family is planning A Celebration of Life event at Walton’s Grizzly Lodge Summer Camp to honor and remember Bob on Saturday, September 25.