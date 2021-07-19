Obituary for Robert Lindy Ekblad

Robert Lindy Ekblad

January 27, 1929 – June 27, 2021

Robert Lindy Ekblad died peacefully in his home in Grass Valley, June 27, 2021. Locals and his dear friends at Peace Lutheran Church know him for his private psychology practice here, his sweet marriage to Liz Hamer, his volunteer work with Nevada County Big Brothers and Sisters, and Hospice of the Foothills.

Born in Magna, Utah, January 27, 1929, to Mary and Frank Ekblad, both immigrants from Sweden, he was brother to six siblings. A friend of Bob’s mother offered to buy his first pair of shoes if the child was named after the famous aviator Charles Lindberg who had recently dazzled the nation by flying solo over the Atlantic Ocean and was nicknamed Lucky Lindy. Weeks after Bob’s birth, his father Frank died, so Bob was raised by strong family and community bonds and grit.

Bob enlisted in the U.S Army after graduation from South High School in Salt Lake City, 1946. He served his country after World War II with the Army of Occupation in Japan. Thanks to his service his education was available, so he earned both a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Psychology from the University of Utah.

He married Maude Parker, moved to San Fransisco and later to Castro Valley, California and has two daughters, Christina and Signe. Maude’s untimely death left Bob widowed with two small children. Later Bob remarried. His third daughter, Jan, was born to him and Jacquelyne Solomon.

Bob earned a Doctorate of Philosophy from UC Berkeley in 1968. He served Alameda County as Probation Officer, Psychologist, and finally Chief Clinical Psychologist in charge of Alcohol and Drug Treatment Programs in Oakland, California until 1979.

Bob met Elizabeth Hamer while both were helping children through Big Brothers Big Sisters. They married in 1991 and enjoyed 30 years of marriage. A trip he took with her to Europe helped to reconnect Bob with his Swedish roots and culture.

Bob was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 2018. and was lovingly cared for by his wife and Hospice of the Foothills

He is survived by his wife, Liz, his three daughters, Tina, Signe and Jan, their children, and Liz’s children, Greg, Jeff, and Kristen, and their children, and many loving relatives in Salt Lake City, Utah.

We appreciate Bob for his life helping others, his friendship, sunny disposition, great sense of humor with colorful silly songs and ditties. He was a sweet and loving person whose eyes were said to be, “as blue as the lakes of Sweden.”

All who knew Bob are welcome to celebrate his life together with us in memorial service Saturday, July 24, at 11 am, at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley.

Covid precautions will be observed.

Donations may be made to hospice of the Foothills.