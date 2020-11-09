Obituary for Robert L. Hopkins
Hopkins
November 29, 1924 – October 16, 2020
Robert L. Hopkins passed away on October 16, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born in Quapaw, OK on November 29, 1924 to James and Bessie Hopkins.
He is survived by his wife Patricia of 34 years. His children Allan Hopkins, Carol Carton and Diana (Howard) Elliott. His grandchildren Donna (John) Fuller, Deana (Matt) Colliver, Chrissie (Dan) Spieghts and Robert Watson. His great-grandchildren Ciara (Michael) Shapiro, Samantha Atkinson, Shelby Colliver, Kilee and Abbi Watson. His step-children Robert, Jim and Mike (Michell) Rothenberger, Jeannine (Rob) Wilson, Kelley (Rich) Crum and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jack.
According to his wishes there will be no service.
Donations may be made to any youth program or animal rescue organization.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User