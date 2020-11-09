Obituary for Robert L. Hopkins

Robert L.

Hopkins

November 29, 1924 – October 16, 2020

Robert L. Hopkins passed away on October 16, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born in Quapaw, OK on November 29, 1924 to James and Bessie Hopkins.

He is survived by his wife Patricia of 34 years. His children Allan Hopkins, Carol Carton and Diana (Howard) Elliott. His grandchildren Donna (John) Fuller, Deana (Matt) Colliver, Chrissie (Dan) Spieghts and Robert Watson. His great-grandchildren Ciara (Michael) Shapiro, Samantha Atkinson, Shelby Colliver, Kilee and Abbi Watson. His step-children Robert, Jim and Mike (Michell) Rothenberger, Jeannine (Rob) Wilson, Kelley (Rich) Crum and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jack.

According to his wishes there will be no service.

Donations may be made to any youth program or animal rescue organization.