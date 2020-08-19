Obituary for Robert Kemter

Robert Kemter

February 7, 1942 – May 15, 2020

Robert Malcolm Kemter, Aged 78 years. Born 02/07/1942 in Adelaide, Australia. Attended Scotch College – Law. Married Virginia Lee Hemmen on 08/20/2004 in Princeville, Hawaii. Mr. Kemter was a writer and his hobbies included meditation. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Lee Kemter of Waller, Texas.

Robert Kemter grew up in Melbourne, Australia and described his young adult life as “ideal,” with friends who enriched his life in many ways. Rob’s love of the ocean and water sports led him to focus on environmental law in his legal practice in the late 60’s. He was also passionate about free legal aid for women. By 1980, Rob left law for a new direction, joining a global non-profit, where he studied and taught meditation. His birth father, Robert Malcolm, who died in India while serving in the Australian Air Force during WWII before Rob was born, had wanted to be a minister when he returned. Rob felt he inherited that calling to spirituality, and ultimately dedicated himself to a path of meditation, the study of ancient philosophies and wisdom, and spiritual growth. He lived, taught and worked mainly in India, Australia and the United States (most recently as the manager at the Muktabodha Indological Research Institute in India). Wherever he went, Rob was much loved and respected, a friend and mentor to many. He made people feel treasured, and his heartfelt compassion for others and commitment to the truth uplifted and inspired those around him to deepen their own commitment to what they valued most. Arrangements were in the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.