Obituary for Robert John Rudek II

Robert John

Rudek II

October 26, 1950 – June 5, 2021

Robert died at home at the age of 70 from multi-organ failure. He was with his daughters when he passed.

Robert was born at Oak Knoll naval hospital in Oakland, Ca on October 26, 1950 to Robert John Rudek and Lorraine Rudek (Daack)

Robert grew up in Mission San Jose, Fremont, Ca. He attended and graduated Moreau Catholic High School and attended Ohlone College in Fremont.

Robert was a Veteran of the US Air Force during Vietnam.

Robert retired from PG&E after over 30 years.

He was a regular volunteer at California Bluegrass festival and year-round for various fairground events. Robert was also an avid lover of animals, a fan of football and race cars. Being outdoors camping, skiing and fishing were some of his favorite activities.

Robert was an involved member with the Knights of Columbus as well as the California Bluegrass Association, volunteering with them until he was physically unable.

Robert is survived by his daughters Brigette Wiens and Rachelle Piper. His son-in-law Eric Wiens. His grandchildren Robin Wiens, Forrest Wiens, Hudson Piper, Harlow Piper and Holden Piper. Robert is also survived by his sisters Christine and Francine Rudek and their children.

There will be no services as was his choice.