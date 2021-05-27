Obituary for Robert Jackson Kreiter

Robert Jackson Kreiter

October 4, 1978 – May 9, 2021

Robert Jackson Kreiter, beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend, was taken from us on May 9, 2021 in a tragic car accident. He was born on October 4, 1978 in Modesto, California to Kathleen Siering and Douglas M. Kreiter.

Memorial services will be held Saturday June 5th, 2021 at 1 P.M. at Grace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley.

While Robert lived both in Maine and California, he always called Nevada City home where he was raised by his mother and step-father. Robert has many and varied interests. He was a star soccer player at Brewer High School, loved hunting, fishing, boating, and singing karaoke. He was a talented musician playing the piano, trumpet, and guitar. He wrote beautiful poetry and songs. He drew, enjoyed painting, and dabbled in acting.

After graduating from high school, Robert joined the army and traveled the world, which led him to being promoted to Sergeant. He was a Ranger Medic who fought for his country in Iraq during both operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom, and bore a scarred arm as a lifelong reminder. He remained very passionate about the military and was proudly involved in the Back the Blue Movement back home.

Robert deeply loved his Lord, his family, friends, and the men he served with in the Army and the NID team where he considered his fellow workers “his band of brothers”. Robert is survived by his beloved wife and forever love Erika; his daughters Desirae, Lily, and Emery; son Robert Jr. and step-son Jack. Robert is further survived by his mother Kathleen Siering; sister Jennifer Newton (Warren) and nephew Tyler; step-sisters Laura, Joan, and Lynn; step-brother David and their families; his father and step-mother Douglas and Dottie Kreiter; sisters Amber and Rebecca; brother Douglas Jr. and their families; his grandmother Beryl Jackson; his mother & father-in-law Michelle and Louis Procaccini; brother and sister-in-law Louis and Aofta Procaccini and many loving Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.

He is predeceased by his step-father William J. Siering.

Robert will always be a special, unique individual unforgettable and irreplaceable. He lived each day to its fullest and as if it were his last. He is our hero in heaven.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Army Ranger Lead the Way Fund.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.