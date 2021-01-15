Obituary for Robert Gallo

Robert Gallo

February 15, 1934 – January 5, 2021

Bob passed away on January 5, 2021 at home in Penn Valley. He was 86.

Bob was born in Salt Lake City, and moved to San Jose with his family when he was six. He played basketball on the San Jose High team, and graduated from there in 1953. He was an avid bowler, and considered joining the semi-professional circuit.

Bob was a mechanical engineer at Beckman Instruments in Palo Alto. He took pride in being an actively involved father with his two children. He was a skilled craftsman with wood, leather, jewelry, and stained glass.

Bob was known as “The Walker” in the Lake Wildwood area because of the daily, 3-mile walk he took for nearly 15 years.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Esther, his children: Bob and Tammy Janosik (Jeff), and grandchildren (Alexis, Siena, Mia, and Mateo); and Esther’s children: Phil (Liz), Mitch (Janet), and Tina Olsen (Chris), and grandchildren (Max, C.C., Duke, and Davis). He is predeceased by one of Esther’s dear grandchildren, Jake Morales. Bob is also survived by his remaining siblings, Rudy and Irene Villareal.

Bob will be remembered for the pride he had in his children and grandchildren, his kindness, and easy-going nature.

In remembrance of Bob’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to Hospice of the Foothills.

