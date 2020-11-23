Obituary for Robert Donald (Don) Magers

April 24, 1939 – November 7, 2020

Robert Donald (Don) Magers passed after a long and courageous battle with cancer on November 7, 2020, surrounded by loving family at the age of 81.

Don was born and raised in Alameda,CA to Francis and Elisabeth Magers. Don graduated from Alameda High School in 1957, and attended Oregon State University before returning to the Bay Area working for ISI in their Purchasing Department.

In 1959, Don met the love of his life, Joyce Elaine Denham. Don and Joyce married in 1961, and began their family with son, Michael Deane, and daughter, Donna Lee shortly after.

This young family moved to the East Bay in 1967 when Don began working for the Visalia Stock and Saddle Company. Five years later, the family moved again to Grass Valley where Don became the business/operations manager for Diablo Manufacturing, a premium western silversmithing company. He became Owner in 1984, where he remained until retirement in 2002. Upon retirement, Don spent his time fly-fishing blue-ribbon waters across the country, traveling to visit family, and attending Major League Baseball games coast-to-coast.

Don was proceeded in death by his wife, Joyce and his parents. Several

years after Joyce’s passing in 1999, Don met Linda Moe who became

a loving partner. They shared 18 years of traveling and exploring new adventures. Linda was also a wonderful caregiver and advocate

for Don up until his final breath.

Don is survived by his son, Michael (Julie) Magers of Rio Verde, AZ, and daughter Donna (Gary) Grim of Danville, CA. Grandchildren: Nathaniel and Melissa Grim, Brother Deane (Judy) Magers, and Sister Virginia (Jim) Rath, and numerous nephews.

Don led a good and robust life –full of love and laughter. He will be both sorely missed and lovingly remembered by the family and friends he left behind.

Per Don’s request, a private family burial has occurred. The family wishes to thank the entire UC Davis Medical Community for their compassionate care of Dad over the past number of years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) in Don’s name.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.