Obituary for Robert Davis

Robert Davis

February 9, 1945 – July 24, 2021

Robert “Red” Davis passed away peacefully Saturday morning at home in Morro Bay, CA with his wife and daughter by his side. He was 76.

Red was born a self described war baby to Robert and Josephine Davis in Colton, CA where he was part of the “protected generation”. Parents who lived through the depression and fought the World War wanted a better life for their children. Red and his school mates blossomed under that nurturing, graduating from Colton High School in 1962. He continued his education earning a Bachelor degree in Human Resources from Cal State San Bernardino in 1978.

Red began working for Caltrans as a project planner in 1963. In 1965 the military came knocking so he joined the Air Force Reserve where he served for 33 years and rose to the rank of Senior Master Sergeant retiring in 1998.

In 1970 Red said he won the lottery when he married the love of his life, Gail. They raised two children, son Scott and daughter Catherine. In the early 1970’s, Red and Gail would bring their family to the Nevada City area to camp, hike and play and fell in love with the area. They bought property and in 1978 moved their family away from southern California to Nevada City where they built a home in the woods. His greatest joy was exploring the roads, trails and mountains continuing to hike, camp, and ride his bicycle. Red was an avid outdoorsman and bicyclist and he completed numerous centuries, double centuries and bicycle tours across the western states.

Red and Gail retired in 1996 and moved to Morro Bay to begin the next chapter of their lives. That involved extensive travel with multiple road trips across the United States and Canada as well as trips to Europe showing his wife, children, and granddaughters the true meaning of traveling in style.

When not traveling, Red was immersing himself in the Morro Bay community. He joined the San Luis Obispo bike club where he served multiple terms as president. He served on a variety of city committees and was elected to City Council in 2016 serving 4 years before being re-elected to a second term in 2020.

Red developed deep ties within the Morro Bay community and his passing will be felt by many as a huge loss. Mayor John Headding described Red as having a “strong work ethic, clear and concise communication style and genuine care for our community members enabling him to make a huge impact on important city initiatives. Red was truly one of a kind and we are going to miss him greatly”.

Red is survived by his wife and soulmate of 50 years, Gail; daughter and son-in-law Catherine and Pat Sullivan; beloved granddaughters Caitlyn and Sara Sullivan; grandson, Shaun Davis and great-granddaughters Kylah and Stella Davis. He is preceeded in death by his parents Bob and Jo Davis and son, Scott Davis.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 10:00am at the Cloisters Community Park, Coral Ave, Morro Bay, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to SLO Bike County.