Obituary for Robert David Lobell

Robert David

Lobell

January 29, 1945 – September 16, 2021

Robert “Bob” Lobell, born 1/29/1945 in New York City to father Benjamin Emmanuel Lobell and mother Claire Iris Encherman, died at his Nevada City home on September 16, 2021. Bob chose to conclude his life in order to avoid the unbearable effects of Parkinson’s disease.

Before obtaining college degrees in anthropology (Cal State L. A.) and human development (CCNY) Bob’s work experience included: being a college mailman; caring for experimental lab animals; pathology lab technician (autopsy assistant); radio DJ and public affairs interviewer (WNMU FM, Marquette, Michigan); legal assistant; and academic tutor.

Bob settled in California around 1988, when he was hired to teach at Sunflower School. His spouse Jennifer Long’s children attended the school, allowing Bob and Jen to get to know each other before they married in 1992.

Several years later, Bob began work as a paralegal with Legal Services of Northern California, specializing in elder law, working closely with Nevada County Adult Protective Services regarding issues involving elder abuse. Aside from teaching, Bob’s interests included politics, music, organic gardening, academic tutoring, and in particular writing letters to the GV Union Newspaper editor. Bob was also a certified mediator.

Bob is survived by his wife and visual artist Jennifer Long, sister Judith Rachael Lobell, 4 children: Darci Thibodeau, Rose McCollough, Lucia Cortright, and Tahoe Arbogast, as well as 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, all of whom he cared for as his own. And thanks to FEN, the Final Exit Network, for its support of choice in dying.