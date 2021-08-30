Obituary for Robert Costa

Robert Costa

August 25, 1946 – July 17, 2021

Bob left us as he lived, quietly and without fanfare in his home surrounded by his wife and daughters. His long, impossible battle with Alzheimer’s finally over.

Robert “Bob” Costa was born August 25, 1946 to Herbert and Alta Costa of Nevada City, the youngest of 5 boys. He graduated from Nevada Union in 1964. Bob met Elaine Romero and were married in November 1965. He was drafted into the United States Army and served a tour on the DMZ in Korea.

Bob was cherished and loved by family and friends. He had a heart of gold and could be relied on to drop it all in a moment’s notice to help when needed. His generosity was unmatched.

He is survived by his daughters Angela Jones (Bobby), and Vicki Graham (Rob), brothers Herbert and Jim, his grandkids, Nicholas Costa (Jody), Shelby Wilson(Dustyn) and Dakota Graham and two grandkids. Preceded in death by his parents and his brothers George and Jack.

A Celebration of life is planned for November 20, 2021 in Penn Valley. If interested in joining us, join our Facebook group “Bob and Elaine Costa Memorial”