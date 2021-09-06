Obituary for Robert Cosick

Robert Cosick

August 11, 1948 – August 4, 2021

Robert (Bob) Cosick, left this life to be in the arms of Jesus with his Father, Mother and Sister, on August 4th 2021, a week before his 73rd birthday. Bob lost his battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease, peacefully in his sleep, after a two-year battle.

Bob lived, worked, retired and found the faith of God in Grass Valley, where he has made his home for the last 45 years, after growing up in the Richmond Heights area of the East Bay. He is survived by his wife Linda, his son Keith Cosick and his wife Kerry, his twin daughters, Jenna Madrigal and her husband Tony, and Aimee Kincade, and her husband Dylan, his step-daughter, Amber Elliott, and 10 Grandkids (Zack and Natalie Madrigal, Aubrey and Josie Kilakowske, Justin Kincade, Madison and Kyle Cosick, and Emily Labrado, William Elliott, and Gabrielle Tietjen) and three great-grandkids, (Serenity Baker, Alice Elliott and Genesis Tietjen).Funeral services will be held at Abundant Life Church, in Grass Valley on Sept 11th at 3pm.