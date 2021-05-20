Obituary for Robert “Buggy” Beebee

Robert “Buggy”

Beebee

October 7, 1964 – May 13, 2021

ROBERT “Buggy” WILLIAM BEEBEE

At the age of 56, Robert returned to his Heavenly home on May 13th, 2021 after a valiant battle with ALS. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in Jesus

Christ supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. Robert was born to the late Robert Augustus Beebee and Patricia Arlene Beebee, a Marine Corps

Veteran and a homemaker respectively in San Francisco, CA on October 7th, 1964. He is also, preceeded by his treasured step father, Peter Dema. He is one of

seven children- Barbra Arlene, Kathleen Bernadette, Loretta Marie, Ellen Irene, Scott Augustus, and William Jellett. They grew up and he was a life-long resident of

Pacifica, CA until retiring and buying a home in Chicago Park of Grass Valley, CA.He graduated from Terra Nova High School in Pacifica in 1982. He worked as a

Painter for Van Go’ painting, until he began working for the city of Redwood City for 17 ½ years as a building maintenance worker where he maintained and worked

with all the city libraries, parks, police and fire stations, pools, and other buildings. He was very well known, and loved his career and all the people he met along the

way. Robert was blessed with a large and loving family. He is survived by his siblings, his beloved son Cody Robert Augustus Beebee, and step children Nirelle

Elizabeth Collins, Brenden Patrick Godsoe, and Mario Thomas Godsoe, with Kathryn Leeds Beebee. He took them on long family trips to see the beauty of

California. He loved fishing, hunting, hiking, gold panning, watching old western movies, camping, riding Harleys, spending time with his family and friends, and

dedicated his life to Praising our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Robert was an outdoors man at heart. He loved ALL animals, and always had time to talk, answer a

question, or solve a problem, no matter how small. He is dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his Creator. Robert’s

Celebration of Life will be held at Chapel of the Angels at 250 Race St. Grass Valley CA, on Saturday June 12th at 1 PM. Reception to follow at the Shady Glen Club

and Pool House at 450 Gladycon Rd. in Colfax, CA. We are so grateful to have Brother Mike Hopps, of Rough and Ready Baptist Church, in Rough and Ready, CA to

be leading his ceremony. The family gratefully appreciates all the prayers, condolences, and heartfelt wishes. Robert is no longer bound by the restraints of ALS, and

is now at rest with his adored Mother, family, and pets in the Glory of God.

“FOR TO ME TO LIVE IS CHRIST, AND TO DIE IS GAIN” Phillipians 1:2