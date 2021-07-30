Obituary for Robert Bruce Pretlow
Pretlow
January 16, 1951 – July 25, 2021
Robert Bruce Pretlow, aka Bruce Bradley, passed away on July 25, 2021 at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley, CA. He was 70.
A private gathering will be held at a later date.
Bruce was born on January 16, 1951 in No. Bend, Washington, to Ned and Joyce Pretlow. He was a winemaker and published author of several books, including “Hugh Glass” and “Seeds of Darkness.”
He truly will be missed by all.
Bruce is survived by his stepdaughter, Robin Mock/Fields; sisters Dianna Mount and Patricia Baker; and his brothers, Nolan Bradley and Danny Wheeler.
He was predeceased by his parents, Ned and Joyce; sister Linda Garner, and brother, Edward Barrett.
Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.
