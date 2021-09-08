Obituary for Robert (Bobby) C. Frazier II

Robert (Bobby)

C. Frazier II

May 1, 1967 – September 1, 2021

Bobby passed away at the age of fifty-four years old on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. He left this world far too soon.

He is survived by his mother, Priscilla D’ Anna Frazier, his father, Robert C. Frazier, his son, Travis Porter, and his sister, Joy Porter.

Bobby loved the Lord and the Lord has now taken him home.