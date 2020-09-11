Obituary for Robert (Bob) Frazee

Robert (Bob)

Frazee

October 18, 1948 – August 24, 2020

Robert (Bob) Louis Frazee passed away peacefully at his home on August 24, 2020. He was born in Santa Rosa on October 18, 1948, to Marie and Carl Frazee. He grew up alongside his big sister Carlene, in Santa Rosa, Californa. Bob moved to Nevada City with his wife and four children in 1980 to build a cabin in the woods. Bob worked for the U.S. Forest Service, in the Tahoe National Forest for 20 years. In the early years of his career he worked on a forest crew placing signs on roads and trails, he later became the sign shop coordinator. Bob made strong friendships with his colleagues and enjoyed his work. Bob graduated from Sonoma State University with a degree in History, which he loved exploring and studying.

Bob loved sports and enjoyed watching his Bay Area favorites the Giants and 49ers. He was an avid Lottery ticket collector, saving one unscratched ticket from each game. He loved simple foods, Chevrolets, and watching birds and wildlife in the garden. Bob always had a twinkle in his eye when his grandchildren were running around the house. As a kind and gentle man, Bob lived gracefully with MS for many years.

Bob is survived by his wife Kriss Frazee, his sister Carlene Frazee, his children Ike and Adrienne Frazee, Jana and Rob Lombardo, Sara Frazee, Amy and Matt Brown, and his grandchildren Macy, Jezra, Daryn, Jaeden, Piper, Violet, Ava, Jossa, Lucy, Kinley, and Reese. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Marie Frazee. The family will have a private celebration to honor Bob’s life.