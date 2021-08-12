Obituary for Robert Benjamin Schulz

Robert Benjamin

Schulz

October 28, 1936 – August 3, 2021

Robert Benjamin Schulz died peacefully August 3, 2021 at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley, Ca. He was 84 and resided at Eskaton Village Grass Valley.

A celebration of his life will be held at Eskaton at a later date.

Robert was born October 28, 1936 in Dearborn, Michigan to Benjamin F. and Vera W. Schulz. He graduated from Dearborn High School and The University of Michigan with an undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Science Degree in Nuclear Engineering. After early work on the Apollo space program, he transitioned to working for what eventually became the United States Department of Energy on research and development of alternate engine technologies for cars and trucks.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years Gail (Doherty) Schulz, son, Brian, and son-in-law, Jack Lakes. He was predeceased by his son Robert Jr.

Robert always enjoyed music, ranging from opera, Broadway show tunes, to classic Western songs, singing and dancing whenever possible. He was a competent oil painter, and he loved to sail offshore, everywhere from Maine to the Bahamas. He was very active with his sons in Boy Scouting. After retirement, he sang in the Charleston Symphony Orchestra Chorus and his church choir. He was deeply involved in restoration projects at Unitarian Universalist churches in Charleston, South Carolina and Oakland, California. He enjoyed reading, mostly non-fiction, especially philosophy, religion, biographies and science, and he loved to watch documentaries. He had a dry sense of humor, and a strong sense of the ridiculous, which he emphasized by rolling his eyes when appropriate. He supported his family in all their endeavors.

He fought a 23-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease, and was happy to see his wife and son until the end of his life. His family is grateful for the wonderful loving care he received at Eskaton and from his other caregivers.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Endowment Fund of the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, in Grass Valley, or to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.