Obituary for Robert A. Weber

Robert A. Weber

July 25, 1931 – February 15, 2021

Robert (Bob) Alvin Weber was born in Seattle, Washington and passed peacefully at 89 1/2 years old from natural causes under loving care in Georgetown, California. His parents were LouEdna and Emmanuel Weber. When he was 7, his family moved to California. His father, a pharmacist, was transferred first to Oakland and shortly after to San Rafael where he made so many memories growing up at China Camp. He was a proud graduate of San Rafael High School, where he was an athlete and revered classmate.

He enlisted in the Navy and served as a cook for 4 years, leading him to his career as a butcher. Over the years he worked at markets in Colfax, Cedar Crest and Grass Valley. He took great pride and pleasure in working in an era when a butcher worked behind the counter, where he could meet and serve customers directly. He always made shopping a little more special with his sense of humor by creating funny signs for the meat counter.

He had the biggest heart and gave of himself to so many people. He spent many years living at and managing Grass Valley Mobile Home Park, where he knew everyone and was always ready with a helping hand for anyone who needed it. He and his wife Helen loved taking their motor home for camping at the coast. They loved music and dancing together. And, they both loved people, who loved them in return.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife and friend Helen and his parents Manny and Eddie. He leaves behind many family and friends, his granddaughter Heather Sibson, three great grandsons, a great granddaughter as well as his brother Don Weber and cousin Eldean Giudici, who grew up spending time living with his family. His grown niece and nephews knew and loved him as Uncle Bob “their hero” who had once saved them by finding their way hiking out of a snow storm. He also leaves behind more then a dozen friends that his beautiful wife Helen created a family with more then 5 decades ago who all spent time with him and cared for him over the years until his last day. He will be missed and remembered by so many.

His memorial services will be held at a later time in early summer outside so we may adhere to Covid safety protocols.