Obituary for Robert Bob Campbell

Robert “Bob”

Campbell

July 18, 1936 – November 10, 2020

Robert “Bob” Campbell of Penn Valley, California, sadly passed away on November 10th, 2020, at 84 years old, surrounded by family.

Bob was born July 18th, 1936, in Louiston, Idaho, to Edgar and Justina Campbell. As a child, he attended 28 grammar schools and two high schools as his father was a manager for a construction company building vital infrastructure to California. In 1954, he graduated from high school in Stockton, California.

In 1957, he met Patsy at Barney’s Drive-in located in Sacramento, Ca. In 1958, they married in Carson City, Nevada. Bob and Patsy were married for 62 wonderful years.

Bob worked as a fireman out of the town of Folsom, California. He went on to be a foreman at McDonnell Douglas. Years later Bob became a business owner of Schapp Brenner Auto Center.

In 1996, Bob relocated his family to Penn Valley, California, where he continued to run his business out of Sacramento. Bob sold his business and retired in 2003. He spent the remainder of his years raising his two grandchildren. He loved watching them be involved in local sports. He also enjoyed classic cars, sports, fishing, camping and gardening.

Bob was a man of many words and loved to tell stories. His huge heart and gentle soul will be greatly missed. He is survived by the love of his life Patsy, son Charles, grandchildren Curtis and Kate Campbell, Krista and Jeff Joyce, and his four great grandchildren Corbin, Kinsley, Raelyn, and Remi. He is preceded in death by his son, Scott Campbell.

Graveside memorial services will be by invitation only. The Celebration of Life will be held at the Buttermaker’s Cottage in Penn Valley, California, Saturday, July 17, 2021. Please RSVP to Patsy.