Obituary for Rita Spillner
September 19, 1952 – August 7, 2021
Rita Diane Spillner passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the age of 68 years old. She was born in Nevada City on September 19, 1952 to Yvonne and Charlie Adams. She married the father of her three children, Justus Spillner, June 26, 1971. She is survived by her daughter Trudy, sons Jason and Justus, her 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and brothers Raymond, Rick, and Andy Adams. May she always stay with us and remind us to be courageous, strong, and to stand up for the things we believe in. Please Join the family for a Celebration of life at the Elks Lodge in Nevada City on Sunday, August 22nd at 2pm.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User