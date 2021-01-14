Obituary for Richard Wade Freedle

Richard Wade

Freedle

November 6, 1934 – December 26, 2020

Richard Wade Freedle passed to eternal rest on December 26.

He was born in Okmulgee, Oklahoma on November 6, 1934 and moved to California as a young child. He grew up in Auburn, attended Placer County High School and received advanced degrees in finance from UCLA.

He was a veteran of the U S Marine Corps, and worked for Beckman Instruments and Campbell Soup. He lived in Auburn, Los Angeles, Sacramento, Fair Oaks, Serene Lakes and Grass Valley.

He served for 16 years as an elected member of the Sierra Lakes County Water District.

He was a state champion table tennis player and continued to play until recently.

For the past 20 years, he lived with his wife in Grass Valley, and will be laid to rest at St Paul Lutheran Cemetery.

He leaves his wife Fran, brother James Damon, children Karl, Kurt, Kristin, Eric and wife Jherika, 8 grandchildren Tyler, Emma, Bethany, Scarlet, Kylie, Ellison and Easton, step-son Christopher Grattan and his daughter Abby. He was predeceased by his wife Diane and both parents Thomas Gaylord Freedle and Ruth Lee Graves.