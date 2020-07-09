Obituary for Richard Kassberg

Richard Kassberg January 11, 1926 – June 22, 2020 Richard Stanley Kassberg, born January 11, 1926, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, died June 22, 2020, in Reno, Nevada, at age 94. Richard lived a full life, both in his youth and together with his true love and wife of 62 years, Mai Ingeborg Kassberg (Johansson). He was the only child of Erik Rikard Kassberg and Engla Charlotta Mathilda Holmbom, both born and raised in northern Sweden, emigrating to the U.S. in the early 1920s. In addition to Mai, Richard is survived by his son, Thomas Richard Kassberg, his daughter, Maria Cecilia Kassberg Regan, daughter-in-law Fran Livingston Kassberg and son-in-law Mark Joseph Regan, as well as three beloved grandsons, Conor Richard Regan (27), Erik Stig Regan (24) and Will Torsten Kassberg (14). Although Richard’s life began in Minneapolis, he and his parents moved to the small town of Bispgården, Sweden, in 1939. Later, he moved to Gothenburg, where he studied business at the University of Gothenburg and met Mai, who was training to be a nurse at Sahlgrenska Hospital. In 1955, lacking dating apps, people met in person at dances. One evening at Liseberg amusement park, Richard spied Mai in a navy and white polka-dot dress across the dance floor and smiled. She smiled back. They dated, but neither was quite ready to settle down. And Richard had his sights set on chasing the American Dream. He returned to Minneapolis and landed a job with General Mills, where he worked for 25 years. In 1958, Mai left Sweden to marry Richard in Minneapolis on August 30. His career with General Mills brought Richard and family, now including Tom and Maria, to Brussels, London, Puerto Rico and New York. While living in Puerto Rico, Richard taught himself to sail, and the family made many fun voyages to the Virgin Islands on their Cape Dory 34, Vinga. In England, Richard took up golf, which he played from that time on. He most enjoyed playing with friends in Lake Wildwood, where he loved challenging himself to improve and occasionally winning the day’s pot. He treasured the game, playing until he was 85. Richard loved history and was an excellent storyteller, right up until his death. Whether conveying stories from his youth or Scandinavian history, sharing a joke, or telling his grandsons tales he invented about mystical woodland creatures in northern Sweden, Richard knew how to tell a story. His was a life beautifully lived, and he will be dearly missed. Donations in Richard’s honor can be made to Food Bank of Northern Nevada at fbnn.org/give-now.