Obituary for RICHARD KALIN SNOW

RICHARD KALIN SNOW

October 21, 1929 – May 2, 2021

Richard K. Snow, age 91, beloved father, grandfather, brother and uncle, died at the Veterans Home of Redding on May 2, 2021. He was born October 21, 1929, in Santa Ana, CA to Horace and Hulda Snow.

Richard graduated from Santa Ana High in 1947, then went on to UC Berkley and the College of Physicians and Surgeons Dental School in San Francisco where he graduated in 1955.

He reported for duty as a dentist in the United States Army, attaining the rank of Captain, and was stationed in Korea for 18 months.

He married Lois Anne Goez Andre on December 8, 1962. He practiced dentistry for 12 years in Orange County before moving to Grass Valley, CA in 1971 with his wife and four children, where he opened a new dental practice. He and Lois Anne enjoyed their social life with many close friends. He was well-known for his patience, kindness, honesty and dependability, along with that special twinkle in his eye. He made his mark in the community by treating those in need as well as playing Santa Claus every Christmas.

He retired in 1999 at the age of 69 from his practice in Grass Valley. Together with Lois Anne, they decided they would spend their retirement years in Burlington, IA. However, he wasn’t retired long, as he got a job at the State Penitentiary near their home doing dentistry for the inmates. He loved working in the “Gated Community.”

Lois Anne died in 2006 in IA, and Richard was invited to come to live in California with his sister, Martha, and his brother, Horace (now deceased) who lived nearby. He loved ping pong, dancing, gardening and going to the horse races. “Let it Ride!”

Survivors include his sister, Martha Harrison from Redding, CA; daughters, Angela (Randy) Wescott from Grass Valley; Sharon (Chris) Shea from Weatherford, TX, along with their two daughters, Alexandra and Megan; Su (Steve) Zangara from Placerville, along with their two sons, Zackary and Rocco; and his son, Richard K. Snow Jr., “Rick,” from Campbell, CA.

Private burial will be at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary