Obituary for Richard & Judy Mooers
Richard & Judy Mooers
June 12, 1935 – August 25, 2020
Both Richard and Judy Mooers passed away on different dates during the summer of 2020. Because of COVID, services had not been held. A Celebration of Life for both Dick and Judy will be held at the Nevada City Elks Lodge on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Friends and family are welcome to join with us and celebrate these two wonderful people’s lives.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User