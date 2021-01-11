Obituary for Richard Heeschen

Richard

Heeschen

June 13, 1963 – January 4, 2021

Richard Peter Heeschen of Alta Sierra, California left this life on January 4, 2021. He was a big man with a gentle heart. Born in Port Jervis, NY, on June 13, 1963, he and his sister were first generation to his parents who were both born in Germany. They came to California where Rich graduated from the San Juan Unified School District. He attended American River College for a time studying electronics and circuitry. Rich liked to draw, work wood and watch TV. He married his wife, Laura Stauffer-Heeschen in 2002 and raised 4 kids: James Rose, Jr.; Haley and Rachel Medlin and Camille (Heeschen) Showalter. Always conscientious, he bought property in Alta Sierra just last year and was enjoying being a property owner. An avid bowler, he will be missed by the two USBC Leagues he was associated with, as well as the Ace Hardware traffic division where he was employed.

He is survived by his parents, Lieselotte and Peter Heeschen of Beverly Hills, Florida; Aunt Janne Guess-Marin of New York; Cousins Jennifer Caffrey, Trudy Ahrens, Randy Guess of New York and Sue Audoire of North Carolina; Sister and Brother-in-law Erica Heidi and Steven Kobe of Florida; his wife Laura Stauffer-Heeschen of Alta Sierra; and children: Jay and wife, Jessica; granddaughters, Brooklynn, Juliette, and Natalie Rose of Sacramento; daughters Haley and Rachel Medlin of Alta Sierra; Camille and Ronnie Showalter of Sacramento; Mother-in-law Darlene Saunders of Alta Sierra; brother and sister in law James and Susan Stauffer and many, many friends and acquaintances who will sorely miss him. He touched many, many lives with his kindness and generosity, leaving a mark on their lives that he certainly was unaware of. There will be a celebration of life after COVID, posted later. The family appreciates all of the love and compassion they have received since his untimely demise and wants to convey that he loved them, too.