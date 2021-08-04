Obituary for Richard Halstead
Richard “Doc” Halstead
August 5, 1946 – November 30, 2013
In loving memory of Richard “Doc” Halstead. I can’t believe it has been eight years since your passing. You would have been 75 years old today. We shared many good times together including many birthdays, fishing, hunting and family celebrations. I think of you daily and I will celebrate my 75th birthday today with you.
Always in my heart. Happy Heavenly birthday Doc.
Love, your Brother, George
