Obituary for Richard Gamage
April 28, 1935 – June 27, 2020
Richard Allan Gamage died in Nevada City on June 27, after long illness. He was born on April 28, 1935, in Coalinga, Calif., the son of Robert R. Gamage, and Thelma Gamage. His brother Robert Gamage preceded him in death. He leaves one living sister, Elizabeth Arca. Richard was a veteran of the Marines, a teacher by vocation and a lifelong philosopher. He taught many years in California before moving to Ecuador to teach. He met his wife, Pastora, in Quito, and had two children, Alan Gamage and Christiane Iwashita. In addition to his wife and children, he left a granddaughter, three nephews and one niece. Richard was a passionate person who never lost his love of nature nor his curiosity about the meaning of life. No memorial service is planned at this time. Contributions can be made in his honor to the Friends of the River.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User