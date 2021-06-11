Obituary for Richard DeLaughter

Richard

DeLaughter

September 27, 1939 – May 30, 2021

Richard Edward DeLaughter passed away on May 30, 2021 in his home. He was 81.

A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 26, from 12:00 to 4:00 at The Foothill Event Center in Grass Valley. The Memorial will be from 12:30 to 1:00 by Richard Lopp. A luncheon and celebration will follow.

Richard, also known as “Dick”, was born in Sioux City, Iowa on September 27, 1939 to Ralph and Jane DeLaughter. He is the 1st of six siblings. He graduated from Central High School in Sioux City, Iowa in 1957. He was a member of the National Guard. He moved to California in 1965. He married Rebecca “Becky” DeLaughter on October 17, 1981. He worked in the grocery business for 33 years. Dick retired from SPD Markets, Grass Valley in 1997.

He played men’s fastpitch softball in Grass Valley for 40 years. He bowled for 50+ years and bowled a 299 game, almost perfect! He golfed for 30+ years and was a member of Nevada County Country Club.

He will be missed by his wife Rebecca of almost 40 years! He will also be missed by his six children, 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, two sisters, and one brother.

He is survived by his wife Becky, sons: Todd (Bonnie) Rick, Donny Seeberg, Ronnie Seeberg, daughters: Kimmy (Mike) Benoit, Kristi Gomez, sisters: Sandy (Jim) Brislane, Marsha (Bob) Brown, brother Robert (Vicky) DeLaughter and lots of nieces and nephews.

He’s preceded in death by his father Ralph in 1990 sister Paula in 1991, mother Jane in 1992, Karen DeLaughter in 1980, mother of his children Kimmy, Ricky, Kristi, his nephew Michael Brislane in 2015, his sister Joan Moore in 2020 and his niece Michelle DeLaughter in 2021.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Foothills.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.