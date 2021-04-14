Obituary for Richard Carson

Richard Carson

March 19, 1935 – April 3, 2021

Richard “Dick” Drew Carson was born March 19, 1935, in Los Angeles to Stokeley “Drew” and Lillone “Jo” Carson. He passed away 86 years later on April 3, 2021 after a 5-year struggle with pulmonary fibrosis.

Dick attended schools in Los Angeles and later graduated from the University of California, Berkeley in 1958 with a degree in forestry. He joined the U.S. Forest Service where he worked for 27 years, primarily in lands management.

Dick was most proud of his work in acquiring property around the Lake Tahoe area giving the public access to formerly privately owned beaches. His forestry assignments included the Modoc, Eldorado, Sequoia, Los Padres and Plumas National Forests.

Dick married Patricia “Pat” Sixtus in 1961 and was married for 29 years until her death in 1990. The following year, he married Carole Baskerville. Dick and Carole were five months short of their 30th anniversary when he died. He will be remembered as a kind, loyal, and protective partner.

Many grieve his death: his wife, Carole (Nevada City, CA); children Cheryl Campbell (Statesville, NC); Deborah Carroll (Martinez, CA); Scott Carson (Santa Cruz, CA); Marc Lurie (Atlanta, GA); Stephen Lurie (Montpellier, France); and Jamie Porter (Columbia, MO).

Grandchildren include: Matt and Tyler Carroll; Caelan Campbell; Matisse and Diego Lurie; Shauna Harrison, Heather Direnzo, and Danielle Cook; and Isabelle Lurie.

Dick was happiest outdoors in the forest. He was an avid reader and spent hours working on his jigsaw puzzles. He played a competitive game of tennis and cribbage and kept an upbeat attitude to the end of his life. He died at home with family without regrets.

Donations in his honor may be sent to Hospice of the Foothills, Grass Valley, CA; Friends of the Nevada County Library; or Heifer International. A private family service will be held.