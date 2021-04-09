Obituary for Richard Blanchard

Richard

Blanchard

July 26, 1945 – March 19, 2021

Richard Blanchard, a Bronze Star Vietnam Veteran, passed away at his home in Yuba City, CA after a long battle with respiratory disease.

He was born in 1945 in Barre, VT to Ulric and Marie Blanchard and was raised in Grass Valley, CA, graduating from Nevada Union High School. Growing up he learned to work on cars of all types with his father and brother and used those skills in the U.S. Army as an aircraft and vehicle mechanic. He was one of those people who forgot more than most people knew about cars.

Richard was inducted into the Army in November 1965 and retired honorably after 28 total years of service. While serving two tours of duty in Vietnam, he was part of a Long-Range Reconnaissance Patrol (LRRP) team. Among his many awards and commendations, he received the Bronze Star, two Purple Hearts, and the Combat Infantryman Badge.

He loved his country and was extraordinarily patriotic, being a member of several veteran organizations and having an American flag fly proudly over his home night and day.

His enjoyed riding dirt bikes with his brother and nephews and while stationed in Germany belonged to the Highwaymen motorcycle club. He also enjoyed a good steak and game of pinochle, teaming for decades with his brother-in-law Carl Brewer against the formidable team of Richard’s wife Mary and Carl’s wife Aleea.

Richard was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 39 years, Mary (Brewer); his father, Ulric; his mother, Marie; sisters Adele and Lorraine; he is survived by his daughter, Amanda Schroeder, and her husband Christopher; his brother, Alton; his nephew, Todd; and will be missed by many more.

Private services will be held with family; in lieu of attendance, please take a moment to recall a fond memory of Richard.