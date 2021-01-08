Obituary for Richard Bethel
December 16, 1944 – December 30, 2020
Richard J. Bethel
Born December of 1944 in Richmond, CA. He enjoyed his first 60 years in West Contra Costa County, retiring to Grass Valley after 35 years of electrical work with IBEW Local 302.
Son of James Franklin and Mary Ann Bethel. Rick is survived by his wife, Betty Bethel of 38 years, his sister Susan, brother Ronald, Daughters: Gina, Laura, Janelle; Sons: Richard, Robert, Michael; Grandchildren: Thomas, Robert, Jayme, Brandon, Ryan, Britney, Joseph, Tyler, JP, Jaycob, Rocco, Ayden, and Brooklyn; Great-Grandson Jack.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to contribute trees to a special memorial grove at http://www.treesforachange.com/custom-grove-of-trees
Private family services to be held at Hooper and Weaver, Nevada City, CA. Virtual service TBA. Please visit his memorial page on Facebook at Remembering Rick Bethel
Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary, Inc.
