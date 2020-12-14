Obituary for Richard Aronson

Richard

Aronson

April 14, 1952 – December 1, 2020

Rick Aronson passed away on December 1, 2020 at home in Penn Valley, CA with his wife Debbie at his side. He was 68.

Rick was born on April 14, 1952 in Long Beach, CA where he lived until some years after high school. Music was one of Rick’s many passions. Starting in the 8th grade and continuing for many years he joined groups with friends including Mike Hardin, John Swanson, Cliff Corbet, and Pat Iliff.

Rick moved to San Jose in 1977 where he met his wife Debbie. They were married for 42 years. For over 30 years Rick worked as a professional installer of carpet, hardwood floors, and laminate floors. He had his own business with his partner G.K.

After retiring, Rick and Debbie moved to Lake Wildwood in Penn Valley, CA. Rick joined SIRS and the Niners Golf Club where he enjoyed golfing with his Father-in-law, Carl Stewart. Rick was an extremely talented wood worker who made all of the furniture in his home.

Rick also loved classic cars. He built a Cobra kit car that was so fast it even scared him!! The last car he worked on was a 1970 Ford Torino NW that was grabber green.

Rick and Debbie were fortunate to be able to travel to many countries and Rick was especially thrilled to be able to visit his son David in Germany where he lives.

Rick loved his family and friends very much. He is survived by his loving wife Debbie, his son David, his sister Arlene and husband Marty, his brother John and wife Julie and many, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Donations honoring Rick can be made to:

Lewy Body Dementia Association

912 Killian Hill Road, S.W.

Lilburn, GA 30047

Or online at LBDA.org

Due to COVID, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.